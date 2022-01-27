Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $368.36 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

