Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marten Transport traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 3164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

