Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marten Transport traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 3164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.
In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.
About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.