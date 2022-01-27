Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,750,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.