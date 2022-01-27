Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Markel stock opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

