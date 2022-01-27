Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99. 6,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $630.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

