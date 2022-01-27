Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 115,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.95. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

