Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,316 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 215,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,140,357. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

