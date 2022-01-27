Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,922. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.