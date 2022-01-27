Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 144,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

