Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.