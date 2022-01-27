Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,722 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises about 1.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.65% of frontdoor worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,644. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

