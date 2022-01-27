Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $133.70. 49,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.