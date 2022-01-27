Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.53. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 19,984 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

