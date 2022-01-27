Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

