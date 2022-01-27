Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

