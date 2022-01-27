Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.