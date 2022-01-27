Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 423 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

