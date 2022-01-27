Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,976 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

