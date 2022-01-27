Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

