MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

MAG stock opened at C$18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 356.92. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

