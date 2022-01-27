Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Outperform”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.