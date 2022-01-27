Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 24,187 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $266,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.