Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $216,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 266,485 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

