Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 77,243 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $191,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,833,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,519,000 after purchasing an additional 130,078 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.