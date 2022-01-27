Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $452.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $306.52. 1,421,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.43. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

