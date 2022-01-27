Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 183.9% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 52.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

