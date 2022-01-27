Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.29.

LMT opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

