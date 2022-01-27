Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.24. 3,639,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

