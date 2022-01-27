Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $391.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.55.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.