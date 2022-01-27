Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.29.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.