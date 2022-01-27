Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 347,628 shares.The stock last traded at $60.78 and had previously closed at $64.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

