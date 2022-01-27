Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

