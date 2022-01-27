LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LivaNova by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

