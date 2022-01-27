Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Littelfuse worth $38,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $262.85 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

