Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $3,436.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,006.35 or 0.99597747 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,719,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

