Lisk Price Hits $1.57 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $202.42 million and $3.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026970 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

