Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $273.76

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €273.76 ($311.09) and traded as high as €276.80 ($314.55). Linde shares last traded at €274.10 ($311.48), with a volume of 764,449 shares traded.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €289.41 ($328.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €293.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

