Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Up 5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40. 60,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,348,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

