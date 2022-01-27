Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.95. 4,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,283. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.