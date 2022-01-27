LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Chamberland sold 12,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$326,423.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,331,622.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered LifeWorks from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

