Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.