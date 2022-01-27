Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.43

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 8098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Life Time Group stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.