Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.13

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.13 and last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 210559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

