Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $403,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $138.05 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

