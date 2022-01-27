LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LIAN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

LIAN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. LianBio has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

