Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.68

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 58397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $3,049,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.