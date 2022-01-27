LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $128.14

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.14, but opened at $122.10. LGI Homes shares last traded at $124.59, with a volume of 251 shares.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.