LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $128.14

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.14, but opened at $122.10. LGI Homes shares last traded at $124.59, with a volume of 251 shares.
LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.
The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32.
In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
