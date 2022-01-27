LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $250.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.43.

Shares of TREE opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

