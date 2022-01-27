Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.44).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,273.39). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,515.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,296 shares of company stock worth $968,342.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

