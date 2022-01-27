Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%.
LEE traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 29,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $44.43.
LEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.