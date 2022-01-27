Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%.

LEE traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 29,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

